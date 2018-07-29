Eastern Cape man arrested for allegedly raping his six-year-old niece

Butterworth police have arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly raping his six-year-old niece, Eastern Cape police said on Sunday.

The suspect was arrested on Sunday at Zangwa village, Butterworth, Captain Jackson Manatha said.

It was alleged that the man raped the girl at about 3pm on Saturday, July 28 at Zangwa village. “It is not clear if the alleged rape took place at the home of the suspect or of the victim. Butterworth police acted swiftly once the case was registered,” Manatha said.

Butterworth policing cluster commander Brigadier Ngangema Xakavu condemned the alleged rape of the toddler by a “person who was supposed to protect her”. He congratulated the police officers on a rapid response in tracing and arresting the alleged perpetrator.

The man would appear in the Butterworth Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday on a rape charge, Manatha said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.