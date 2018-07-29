Four killed, 13 injured in Cape Town head-on collision

Four people were killed and 13 others were injured when a bakkie and a car collided head-on at the Mamre Road and Kerria Avenue intersection in Atlantis, Cape Town just before midnight on Saturday.

When ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at about midnight, they found the Metro emergency medical services (EMS) already in attendance, ER24 spokeswoman Ineke van Huyssteen said on Sunday.

Upon further assessment they found three people in the car who had sustained fatal injuries and were declared dead. Another person in the car was found to be in a critical condition, and succumbed to his injuries shortly afterwards. Thirteen other people, including children, sustained minor to moderate injuries.

ER24 and Metro EMS transported the patients to various hospitals for further medical care. The exact circumstances surrounding the accident were not known, Van Huyssteen said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

