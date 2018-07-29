 
menu
South Africa 29.7.2018 05:50 pm

Woman rescued after falling in Hekpoort mountains

ANA
A woman was evacuated to hospital after falling and breaking a leg while hiking in Hekpoort. Photo: Netcare 911

A woman was evacuated to hospital after falling and breaking a leg while hiking in Hekpoort. Photo: Netcare 911

The woman was on a hiking trail with a group of people when she lost her footing and fell.

A woman was evacuated to hospital after falling and breaking a leg while hiking in Hekpoort, northwest of Johannesburg, on Sunday morning, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 paramedics responded at about 11.15am to reports of a person who had slipped and fallen in a mountainous area in Hekpoort, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

“Reports from the scene indicate that an adult female, believed to be in her 60s, was on a hiking trail with a group of people when she lost her footing and fell, sustaining a fracture to her lower leg.”

The woman was treated on the scene, and with the assistance of Mountain Rescue the woman was carried to a waiting ambulance. She was then transported to hospital for further treatment, Herbst said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
SUV crashes through wall and nearly ends up in pool 30.7.2018
Four killed, 13 injured in Cape Town head-on collision 29.7.2018
Woman killed, man injured in Durban three vehicle pile-up 29.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.