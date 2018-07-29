 
South Africa 29.7.2018 03:27 pm

Biker seriously injured in Limpopo crash

Paramedics transported the man to hospital for further medical care.

A motorcyclist was seriously injured when he apparently lost control of his motorbike on the R71 and crashed between Gravelotte and Phalaborwa in Limpopo in the early hours of Sunday morning, paramedics said.

When ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at about 1.30am they found the motorcyclist lying off the road, ER24 spokeswoman Ineke van Huyssteen said.

Upon further assessment, paramedics found that the man had sustained serious injuries. ER24 transported him to hospital for further medical care.

The exact circumstances surrounding the accident were not known, she said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

