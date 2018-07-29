Six suspects arrested for illegal firearms and drugs in Cape Town

Police in Mitchells Plain in Cape Town have arrested six people and seized four illegal firearms and drugs, Western Cape police said on Sunday.

In an effort to clamp down on “gangsterism and its manifestations”, police in Lenteguer in Mitchells Plain embarked on an operation on Saturday that saw four pistols, seven magazines, 97 rounds of ammunition, 18 units of heroin, and a substantial amount of cash confiscated, Brigadier Novela Potelwa said.

“Six suspects between the ages of 23 and 38 have been arrested. They will be charged with possession of unlicensed firearms, ammunition, a prohibited firearm, as well as drugs. They will appear in court on Monday in Mitchells Plain,” Potelwa said.

Western Cape police commissioner Lietenant-General Khombinkosi Jula commended the efforts of the officers “who without fail venture out to make Western Cape communities safer”.

“In trying and dangerous circumstances, our police officials think of the safety of local communities. Lentegeur will be safer with the six suspects behind bars and the four pistols off the streets of Cape Town,” Jula said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

