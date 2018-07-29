Two people killed in Limpopo head-on collision

Two people were killed and another was seriously injured when a bakkie and an SUV collided head-on on the R40 just after Gravelotte, heading towards Mica in Limpopo on Sunday morning, paramedics said.

When ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene shortly before 8.30am , they found a Toyota Fortuner and a bakkie in the middle of the road, ER24 spokeswoman Ineke van Huyssteen said.

“Upon further assessment, the paramedics found two people inside the Fortuner who had sustained fatal injuries. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead on the scene.

A man was also found inside the bakkie. He had sustained serious injuries. ER24 transported the man to the hospital for further medical care.”

The exact circumstances surrounding the accident were not known, Van Huyssteen said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

