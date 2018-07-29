 
menu
South Africa 29.7.2018 01:59 pm

Five people injured, two seriously, in Randfontein, Gauteng car crash

ANA
Picture: ER24.

Picture: ER24.

A car veered off the road and crashed into a fence alongside the R559 in Randfontein late on Saturday afternoon.

Five people were injured, some seriously, when a car veered off the road and crashed into a fence alongside the R559 in Randfontein on the West Rand late on Saturday afternoon, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene to find the vehicle on the side of the road between two trees, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

Upon closer inspection paramedics found that two people had sustained serious injuries while three others had sustained minor injuries. Paramedics treated the patients and thereafter transported them to nearby hospitals for further treatment, he said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
Two dead, 18 injured in Ekurhuleni multi-vehicle crash 28.7.2018
UPDATE: Family of four dead in Durban car crash 28.7.2018
Four die in two separate car crashes in Gauteng and Free State 17.3.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.