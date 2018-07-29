Five people injured, two seriously, in Randfontein, Gauteng car crash

Five people were injured, some seriously, when a car veered off the road and crashed into a fence alongside the R559 in Randfontein on the West Rand late on Saturday afternoon, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene to find the vehicle on the side of the road between two trees, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

Upon closer inspection paramedics found that two people had sustained serious injuries while three others had sustained minor injuries. Paramedics treated the patients and thereafter transported them to nearby hospitals for further treatment, he said.

– African News Agency (ANA)