Treasury receives report on allegedly dodgy Eskom deal

The National Treasury has received the draft forensic report on alleged irregularities regarding Eskom’s coal supply contract with the Gupta-owned Tegeta and Transnet’s purchase of rail locomotives from China South Rail.

“Further to the announcement of 4 August 2017, National Treasury has received the draft forensic report on the alleged irregularities in the awarding by Eskom of a coal contract to Tegeta and in Transnet’s procurement of locomotives from China South Rail,” Treasury said in a brief statement on Sunday.

The report had been given to the relevant parties for comment. These parties had been given two weeks to respond. Treasury would make the report public once it had reviewed all the comments, the statement said.

Gupta mining company Tegeta Exploration was given a controversial R587 million “pre-payment” by Eskom within six hours of South Africa’s three major banks refusing to finance its bid to buy Optimum coal mines in Mpumalanga.

Tequesta, owned by Gupta lieutenant Salim Essa, allegedly received R5.3 billion in kickbacks from China South Rail to secure part of Transnet’s R50 billion locomotive acquisition contract, according to media reports.

– African News Agency (ANA)