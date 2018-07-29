Both of kwaito’s godfathers involved in legal battles over domestic violence

Mdu Masilela and Arthur Mafokate have both been called the “godfather of kwaito” in the past, but they have a much less auspicious thing in common too – they have both recently been accused of domestic abuse.

Both Masilela and Mafokate are embroiled in legal battles over the incidents.

Masilela’s girlfriend, Sibahlale Dlamini, who is also the mother of his one-year-old child, has attempted to have the case of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm that she opened against the musician withdrawn.

However, the NPA has refused, Sunday World has reported.

The man behinds hits such as Chomi Yabana and Mdu or Die was arrested in October last year after allegedly beating up Dlamini during a domestic altercation at the musician’s townhouse in Lyndhurst, Pretoria.

He was released on R5000 bail.

According to the NPA, the authority “decided that the prosecution should continue notwithstanding the request for stopping prosecution by the complainant.”

“We view domestic violence in a very serious light. Where we feel it’s in the interest of justice that the case must continue, that’s exactly what will happen”, said NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

Meanwhile, the matter concerning Arthur Mafokate, also a kwaito legend, is a bit different as he has laid a case of assault against ex-girflriend Busisiwe “Cici” Twala, who has also opened a case against him.

While the female vocalist claims Mafokate hit her and also dragged her with car until she broke a pelvic bone, he has a different version of events, denying striking her and saying he acted only in self defence.

Mafokate declared in court papers that Cici hit him with a coat hanger and a steel chair and bit his arms. He added that she had apparently grabbed a DStv decoder and DVD player to also strike him with those, but she apparently calmed down.

The Midrand Magistrate’s Court will deliver judgement on Mafokate’s assault case against Twala on Monday.

Mafokate was recently removed from his position on the board of Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) due to the allegations against him.

“It was unanimously agreed that the ongoing court case involving Mr Mafokate and Ms Busisiwe Twala has continued to attract undesirable, and quite frankly worrying publicity, which has also caused serious harm to the public perception of the organisation,” a representative for the organisation said.

Kwaito could do with some more positive PR, especially relating to how its stars treat women. Another of its biggest stars, Brickz, was convicted of rape in July 2017.

