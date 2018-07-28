 
Arson suspected as another fire blazes at Cape Town station

Arson is believed to be the cause of yet another fire at Cape Town station late on Saturday afternoon. Picture: CoCT

According to reports, this is the third such incident in Cape Town in a week.

Arson is believed to be the cause of yet another fire at Cape Town station late on Saturday afternoon, a City of Cape Town official said.

Cape Town fire and rescue services spokesman Theo Layne said three fire engines, a water tanker, a rescue vehicle, and 19 firefighters were sent to the scene at about 5.40pm.

Two railway carriages were alight at platforms 15 and 16. No injuries had been reported, he said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

