Arson suspected as another fire blazes at Cape Town station

Arson is believed to be the cause of yet another fire at Cape Town station late on Saturday afternoon, a City of Cape Town official said.

Cape Town fire and rescue services spokesman Theo Layne said three fire engines, a water tanker, a rescue vehicle, and 19 firefighters were sent to the scene at about 5.40pm.

Two railway carriages were alight at platforms 15 and 16. No injuries had been reported, he said.

According to reports, this is the third such incident in Cape Town in a week.

– African News Agency (ANA)

