Three suspects arrested for illegal possession of abalone worth R2m in Cape Town

Three men have been arrested in Cape Town after being found in possession of abalone worth about R2 million, Western Cape police said.

“In their pursuit to protect our maritime resources and bring perpetrators to book, members from the SAPS [South African Police Service] tactical response team (TRT) and from local security followed up on a tip-off received about abalone,” Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said.

Three men, aged 24, 28, and 39, were found in possession of the abalone at an address in Plumstead, Cape Town late on Thursday night. The residence was searched and 19 097 units of abalone and processing equipment worth an estimated R2 million were seized.

Once they had been charged, they would appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court.

Diep River police thanked the community and Combat Force Security for working together with SAPS to combat crime, Rwexana said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

