Four people killed, three injured in Northern Cape head-on crash

Four people were killed and three others were injured in a head-on collision on the N14 about 30km from Upington in the Northern Cape last on Friday night, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics, along with several other services, arrived on the scene shortly after 11pm to find the two wrecked vehicles on the side of the road, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said on Saturday.

“Upon closer inspection, paramedics found one patient, a male teenager, lying trapped inside the one vehicle while four others were found lying outside. In the second vehicle, two other patients were lying inside.”

Paramedics assessed the patients and found that two teenagers, a male and female, as well one woman and a man had sustained numerous fatal injuries. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead.

Three other patients were assessed on the scene, two women and a young boy. The women had sustained serious injuries, while the boy had escaped with minor injuries. The patients were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported to nearby hospitals for further treatment, Meiring said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

