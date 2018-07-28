Two people killed in Durban car crash

Two people were killed and a third was critically injured when a car veered out of control and crashed before bursting into flames in Verulam, Durban early on Saturday morning, Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) said.

At about 4.25am, RUSA received a call from a motorist travelling between Amora Drive and the Mountview intersection reporting a car fire. The caller also informed the controller on duty that three people were lying outside the vehicle, RUSA said in a statement posted on the Arrive Alive website.

“Reaction officers and medics were dispatched to the scene and upon arrival found a Subaru Forester engulfed in flames. Three men were ejected from the vehicle [and] were lying several metres apart on the road. Two of the injured died at the scene, while one person was transported to Osindisweni Hospital in a critical condition.”

The deceased had been identified and were both 29 years of age. The critically injured man was confirmed to be the driver of the vehicle. It was alleged that the car was travelling at high speed up Inanda Road when it veered out of control, climbed an embankment, and overturned before it burst into flames.

Debris from the vehicle was found several metres from the point of impact to where the vehicle had burnt out. The road was closed off to motorists, RUSA said.

– African News Agency (ANA)