Two dead, 18 injured in Ekurhuleni multi-vehicle crash

Two people died instantly and 18 others were injured in a crash involving two cars and a minibus taxi in Palm Ridge in Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg late on Friday night, a city official said.

Disaster and Emergency Management Services (DEMS) rescue teams and paramedics from Palm Ridge and Zonkizizwe fire stations simultaneously responded to the intersection of Palm Ridge Road and the M7 in Palm Ridge at about 10.20pm, Ekurhuleni DEMS spokesman William Ntladi said.

“On arrival, patients were found lying on the road, their injuries ranging from moderate to fatal. Pre-hospital medical treatment was initiated and unfortunately two were declared deceased on (the) scene.”

One driver with critical injuries was airlifted to Randfontein Hospital for further medical care. The rest of the injured were transported by ambulance to various hospitals around the City of Ekurhuleni.

Rescuers had to use hydraulic rescue tools, the jaws-of-life, to extricate some of the trapped passengers from the minibus taxi. The road had to be closed for the duration of the operation. The scene was handed over to Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) officers for further investigations, Ntladi said.

