BLF to lay charges against ‘criminal’ EFF funder Mazzotti

While the EFF’s supporters celebrate their fifth birthday, their nemesis Black First Land First (BLF) have announced that they were laying criminal charges against alleged cigarette smuggler Adriano Mazzotti at a Durban police station at 1pm on Saturday.

“Who is Adriano Mazzotti, the alleged Italian criminal who gave @Julius_S_Malema‘s @EFFSouthAfrica R200 000?” asks a tweet from the party’s official account.

Supporters of the controversial party, whose leader Andile Mngxitama was the EFF’s commissar of land affairs before falling out with the party’s top leadership in dramatic fashion, are attempting to gain traction for the hashtag #ArrestMazzotti.

The party’s official Twitter account, meanwhile, has sent out a series of tweets that attempt in a very convoluted manner to establish a link between Mazzotti, and by association EFF leader Malema, with notorious apartheid assassin Craig Williamson.

The thread of tweets can be viewed here.

The BLF and the EFF are known as sworn enemies.

READ MORE: Why Mngxitama wants the ‘10 thou’ Malema ‘used at News Café’

In March 2017 the BLF started a Twitter hashtag, #EFFSoldOut, in which it insinuated the EFF sold out when they voted for the “pro-white and racist” DA during the 2016 local government elections. This controversial move by the EFF saw the DA take over Johannesburg, Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay metros.

Julius Malema responded by calling the BLF a “curry-first” movement, implying the BLF is funded by the controversial Gupta family to delegitimise the EFF.

More recently, at the beginning of July, The Citizen reported that Mngxitama took to social media to say that he wants the R10 000 he invested in the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) registration back in 2013.

In a video, the BLF leader says he had a large amount of debt, like many South Africans.

The BLF leader also alleged he heard rumours that Malema spent R10 000 at News Café, while he, Mngxitama, lived “in squalor”.

#ArrestMazzotti: Who is Adriano Mazzotti, the alleged Italian criminal who gave @Julius_S_Malema's @EFFSouthAfrica R200 000? pic.twitter.com/7dlkJaVvbW — Black First Land First (@BLF_SouthAfrica) July 28, 2018

MEDIA ALERT! BLF will lay criminal charges against Adriano Mazzotti for committing various serious criminal offenses…#ArrestMazzotti pic.twitter.com/Ipb4qmNCsD — Black First Land First (@BLF_SouthAfrica) July 28, 2018

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.