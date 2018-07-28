Killing of three young boys, allegedly by their father, condemned by police

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Nneke Jim Ledwaba has expressed “shock and disbelief” and condemned the brutal murder of three young children who were killed, allegedly by their father, in an apparent domestic violence-related incident in the Makhado area in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The condemnation followed the the “gruesome incident” at Manyi village in the Mphephu policing area in the Makhado policing cluster at about 2am, spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

A 43-year-old man allegedly hacked his three boys, aged two, six, and seven, to death while they were asleep in the house.

“It is alleged that the suspect accused his wife of infidelity and that he is not the biological father of the three children. He then started chasing this wife with a sharp object, but she managed to escape and ran outside to look for help. Unfortunately, the suspect went to where the kids were sleeping and killed them.”

The motive for the killings was still the subject to the ongoing police investigation, but “domestic violence cannot be ruled out”. The man was arrested and would appear in the Dzanani Magistrate’s Court soon, Ngoepe said.

Ledwaba said members of the community experiencing “social-related problems” should consult their local relevant authorities for intervention rather than take the life of another person, especially the most vulnerable groups.

– African News Agency (ANA)