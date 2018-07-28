Three security guards injured in Cape Town cash-in-transit heist

Three security guards were injured in a cash-in-transit heist at the Darwin and Hill roads intersection in Kraaifontein in Cape Town on Friday night, Western Cape paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics, along with the metro fire services, arrived on the scene at 7.30pm to find the wrecked cash-in-transit van in the left-hand lane of the road, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

“The vehicle had been completely blown open in the incident. Upon closer inspection, paramedics found the three male security officers seated on the side of the road. Paramedics assessed the men and found that they had sustained only minor injuries and were visibly shaken.”

The men were treated for their injuries and thereafter transported to a private hospital for further treatment. Local authorities were on the scene for investigations, Meiring said.

– African News Agency (ANA)