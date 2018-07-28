Hlaudi announces he will become SA president

Despite his removal from the SABC for alleged misconduct, former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng has received support as a possible presidential candidate from his greatest fan – himself.

Speaking at king Goodwill Zwelithini’s 70th birthday celebration, Motsoeneng noted that South Africa’s current crop of leaders leave him uninspired.

“The day I become the prez of South Africa‚ you’ll see real change and impact in the lives of our people. Because I’m just watching people playing games‚” he said.

One of the issues Motsoeneng takes exception to is the removal of Jacob Zuma by “small people who are in parliament”.

“Zuma was elected by the people of South Africa‚” he said.

Motsoeneng also made it clear that he has the Zulu king’s back when it comes to land, offering to fight on his behalf if the Ingonyama Trust is dissolved.

“I want to say today: we must defend our majesty. I’m not just talking about the Zulus. South Africa will defend the king when it comes to land‚” he said.

Mostsoeneng’s biggest challenge if he did campaign for the presidency would be convincing the public he’d do a better job of running SA than he did the SABC.

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela in 2014 issued a report that found that while in charge at the public broadcaster Hlaudi had been dishonest, misrepresented his matric qualifications, had irregularly increased his own salary, purged the broadcaster of senior staff and abused his powers.