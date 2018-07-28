UPDATE: Family of four dead in Durban car crash

The four people who were killed in a car crash in Durban Central early on Saturday morning were a family – a man, a woman and two children, IOL has reported.

Two others were also injured in the horrific car crash, which took place at the corner of Dr Yusuf Dadoo Street (Broad Street) and Anton Lembede Street (Smith Street) in Durban Central just after 2am on Saturday morning, KwaZulu-Natal paramedics said.

Rescue Care paramedics arrived on the scene “to find chaos”, Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said.

“Two vehicles had collided in a T-bone format in the junction, before both vehicles left the roadway and crashed into a fast food outlet on the side of the road,” he said.

One of the cars came to rest on its roof. Three occupants were found trapped in the car, and one passenger was believed to have been ejected while the car was rolling. The three occupants sustained multiple injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do for them. They were declared dead on the scene.

A fourth woman, believed to be in her 30s, appeared to have been ejected from the car and was in a critical condition. Advanced life support paramedics worked to try to stabilise her but she went into cardiac arrest and despite resuscitation efforts was declared dead on the scene.

Two occupants of the second car, a father and son, were stabilised on the scene, with the driver sustaining critical injuries. He was placed on a manual ventilator before being transported to a nearby hospital for the urgent care that he required. At this stage the events leading up to the crash were unknown, but police were on the scene to investigate, Jamieson said.

– African News Agency (ANA)