South Africa 27.7.2018 10:30 pm

Top SA cardiologist Professor Bongani Mayosi dies

ANA
Professor Bongani Mayosi. Picture: Supplied by University of Cape Town

In 2009, Mayosi was awarded the Order of Mapungubwe, the country’s highest honour.

Renowned South African cardiology professor Bongani Mayosi has died, the University of Cape Town (UCT) has announced.

“It is with profound sadness that I announce the passing away on Friday, 27 July, of Professor Bongani Mayosi, Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Cape Town,” UCT vice-chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng said in a statement.

“The university is in touch with Professor Mayosi’s family, who is appreciative of all messages of support and condolences, but requests that their privacy be respected during this difficult time.”

Phakeng did not disclose the cause of Mayosi’s death.

Mayosi was the dean of the faculty of health sciences at the University of Cape Town since September 2016, after being head of the department of nedicine at Groote Schuur Hospital and UCT since 2006.

Mayosi’s work focused on heart diseases particularly prevalent in developing countries. He led a groundbreaking series of multinational research studies into the management of pericarditis, including an African trial of the use of steroids in treating tuberculous (TB) pericarditis. More recently, Mayosi led the first large-scale, multinational study of rheumatic heart disease in the world (first phase).

– African News Agency (ANA)

