EFF ‘ready to be part of government’ after 2019 elections

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) national spokesperson Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi today said the red berets were ready to govern after the 2019 general election.

Speaking at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane where the party will celebrate its fifth anniversary, Ndlozi said the outcome of the 2019 elections would see the EFF in government even if it was in one province or a metro municipality.

“Next year’s election are not local government elections obviously, there are no mayors that will be running around asking to be elected. But it’s a watershed election, it is as significant as 1994 elections because there will be a constitutional amendment,” he said.

The EFF has played a key role in enabling the Democratic Alliance (DA) to govern the City of Johannesburg, Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay metro.

But it had a fallout with the DA at Nelson Mandela Bay after the DA’s opposition to expropriation of land without compensation.

The EFF has failed in several attempts to unseat the NMB executive mayor Athol Trollip in what was meant to be a punishment to the DA for its anti-land expropriation stance.

Ndlozi said after 2019 elections the EFF would no longer play a passive role in the local government.

“We are not going to be in the sidelines anymore, like giving people power and then take observer status and leave our municipalities to white racists to go and prioritise always prominent white monopoly, we are going to get involved in fighting within.”

The party announced its state of readiness for Saturday’s main event and said it was expecting several international guests from organisations that shared its vision of economic freedom for all.

– African News Agency (ANA)

