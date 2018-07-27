Zwelithini’s 70th birthday blurs ‘enemy lines’

All roads appear to be leading to Kwazulu-Natal for some dignitaries in celebrating the Zulu king’s birthday.

King Goodwill Zwelithini’s 70th birthday celebration kicked off at the Enyokeni Royal Palace in Nongoma in KZN today.

Hundreds of his subjects have gathered at the palace to celebrate their monarch.

Zulu royal spokesperson Thulani Zulu said an assortment of dignitaries were expected to attend a gala dinner later. Some of the country’s most prominent movers and shakers such as businessperson Patrice Motsepe, Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba, ACDP leader Reverend Kenneth Meshoe and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize were some of the guests mentioned.

The high-profile dignitaries would deliver speeches and send well-wishes to the Zulu king.

Some of the prominent guests will also travel to the royal palace, with the premier of Kwazulu-Natal expected to say a few words. Former president Jacob Zuma is also reported to be headed to the celebrations.

Delegates from neighboring countries Zimbabwe and Botswana, as well as Burundi, were among the dozens who came to wish the Zulu king a splendid birthday.

Zwelithini during his address to the crowd thanked the Lord and all who were salutary on the day.

AfriForum’s Kallie Kriel was also at the celebrations.

