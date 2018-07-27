Zuma called out for saying ‘justice delayed is justice denied’

Speaking outside the high court in Pietermaritzburg on Friday, former president Jacob Zuma bemoaned the fact that his trial has taken such a long time to get under way.

He was first charged with corruption in 2005 and has never seen his case go to trial.

Over the years he became known for saying he was eager to have his day in court, though opposition parties and various civil society groups have had to mount numerous legal challenges to ensure that Zuma is prosecuted on his alleged involvement in the arms deal of the 1990s.

Zuma and his various defence teams have done everything possible to thwart, frustrate and delay his prosecution. They did so again on Friday, with the case once again postponed to November 30.

Moments after, outside the high court, Zuma declared that it was unacceptable that his case had dragged on for this long.

He got the crowd of supporters who had massed to hear him speak to chant with him that “justice delayed is justice denied”. It was a far cry from the appeal his legal team had made to the judge that same morning.

#ZumaInCourt “Justice delayed is justice denied.” – Former President Jacob Zuma. He says the delays in his case is injustice. The former President appeared in court on fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering charges.#eNCA pic.twitter.com/FbFevhCodU — Siphamandla Goge (@SiphamandlaGoge) July 27, 2018

This apparent cheekiness and shamelessness from the former president did not sit well with many.

Some said they agreed with him, and promptly told him to stop delaying it then.

Take a look below:

Zuma says, 'justice delayed is justice denied'. The nerve of this man!!! — Justice4All (@Unathi_Kwaza) July 27, 2018

Ex-President Jacob Zuma tells a crowd of his supporters outside the Pietermaritsburg High Court that "Justice delayed is justice denied." Speaking in his mother tongue of isiZulu he said this trial began while I was still a deputy president! Crowd applaudes!#Zumacharges #Zuma — Milton Nkosi (@nkosi_milton) July 27, 2018

For ten years, Zuma has been doing everything in his power to avoid trial. Now this very same man is telling us that justice delayed is justice denied. — Humanitarian (@owasendle) July 27, 2018

@JamesGrantZA Does Zuma's claim that he cannot get a fair trial due to delayed justice hold any water? Especially if his team has fone much of the delaying? — Mike Caplan (@myklc) July 27, 2018

So ZUMA ask for postponement and still say “Justice delayed is justice denied.” his playing with the mind of his supporters. — muhanganei thendo (@MThendo) July 27, 2018

#ZumaCharges. It seems to me that Zuma delayed his own Justice mos…wat's he on about… — Lembede Jantjie (@Lembede) July 27, 2018

Zuma are 'justice delayed is justice denied' moer says a guy who has been delaying his case for ten years. — Bonolo Katlego Thebe (@BkiThebe) July 27, 2018

Re Zuma, Black First Land First leader Andile Mngxitama said that “the first big question that must be overcome by the state is the question of justice delayed is justice denied”. I agree with Andile. Zuma has been delaying justice so that the SAns have been denied justice. — Rod MacPhail (@rodcampsbay) April 8, 2018

Does the term ‘justice delayed is justice denied’ apply to Zuma since he made such a concerted effort to delay it? #ZumaCharges — Khaya Dlanga (@khayadlanga) March 16, 2018

“Justice delayed is justice denied”, says ubaba Jacob Zuma as his continues to delay courts from prosecuting ???????? #zumacharges — Mpumelelo Mahlabane (@Mahlabanemp) July 27, 2018

Zuma – “This trial is never-ending and it is always there and what we can say is that justice delayed is justice denied." #ZumaCharges — Jeff Wicks (@wicks_jeff) July 27, 2018

#ZumaCharges Jacob Zuma " Justice delayed is justice denied " Lmaoo!!!!!! LEGENDARY ZUMA — Thami (@DavidMilis) July 27, 2018