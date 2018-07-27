 
South Africa 27.7.2018 04:59 pm

Zuma called out for saying ‘justice delayed is justice denied’

Citizen reporter
Former president Jacob Zuma dances after his court appearance in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, July 27, 2018. Picture: REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Many commentators on social media didn’t miss the fact the former president happens to be the main reason his case has been delayed for 13 years.

Speaking outside the high court in Pietermaritzburg on Friday, former president Jacob Zuma bemoaned the fact that his trial has taken such a long time to get under way.

He was first charged with corruption in 2005 and has never seen his case go to trial.

Over the years he became known for saying he was eager to have his day in court, though opposition parties and various civil society groups have had to mount numerous legal challenges to ensure that Zuma is prosecuted on his alleged involvement in the arms deal of the 1990s.

Zuma and his various defence teams have done everything possible to thwart, frustrate and delay his prosecution. They did so again on Friday, with the case once again postponed to November 30.

Moments after, outside the high court, Zuma declared that it was unacceptable that his case had dragged on for this long.

He got the crowd of supporters who had massed to hear him speak to chant with him that “justice delayed is justice denied”. It was a far cry from the appeal his legal team had made to the judge that same morning.

This apparent cheekiness and shamelessness from the former president did not sit well with many.

Some said they agreed with him, and promptly told him to stop delaying it then.

Take a look below:

