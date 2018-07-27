 
South Africa 27.7.2018 02:56 pm

Home Affairs increases staff at border with Zimbabwe

People heading to Zimbabwe queue up at Beitbridge border post in Musina, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images

The move comes as thousands of Zimbabweans are expected to make their way to their home country ahead of Monday elections.

The department of home affairs has increased staff at the Beitbridge border post in anticipation of a high number of Zimbabweans travelling home ahead of the neighbouring country’s national elections.

”An additional 37 officials have been deployed to Beitbridge from 26 July to 3 August 2018 to beef up existing human resource capacity. This comes within the context of the determination and commitment of the department to ensure delivery of professional immigration services as part of our responsibility to facilitate movement of people, goods and services smoothly during this period,” the department said on Friday.

Zimbabweans are expected to head to the polls on Monday, to vote for a new leadership in the post-Robert Mugabe era. The forerunners in the race are Zanu-PF’s Emmerson Mnangagwa and MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa.

