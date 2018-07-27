State capture inquiry set to launch on August 20

At a media briefing in Johannesburg on Friday, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo announced that the official start of the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture would be August 20.

Zondo was quoted as saying: “It brings relief to the commission, the secretary and his staff, the commission’s legal team and investigators, since we are given more time to do this very important work of the commission.”

Earlier this week, Zondo welcomed a decision by the North Gauteng High Court to grant his request for an order to extend the inquiry by a further two years.

The order will still need to be confirmed on October 2.

“If the extension is confirmed, we will be able to really focus on our work without having to be concerned that in a few months’ time the commission may have to stop its work, because the 180 days will be up, which has been the case so far, particularly for many of the people appointed to assist the commission or to work for the commission.”