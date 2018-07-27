State capture inquiry set to launch on August 20

The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) expressed disappointment in the decision.
Sanco national spokesperson Jabu Mahlangu said: “We are of the strong view that only the commencement date should be adjusted. An extension must only be considered in the last three months of the allocated 18 months duration and only after a detailed programme outlining the scope of outstanding investigations has been presented.”
In a statement issued late Wednesday, Mahlangu said such a move was necessary to curtail “high costs associated with lengthy commissions”.
