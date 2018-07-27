Richards Bay home affairs closed temporarily due to cable theft

The department of home affairs in Richards Bay was closed temporarily on Friday due to cable theft.

In a statement, the City of uMhlathuze Local Municipality informed residents that the office of the department was currently experiencing challenges of the systems being offline from Thursday.

“Due to Telkom cable that was damaged, and they were fixing it on Thursday the whole day with the expectation of being operational on Friday,” the municipality said.

“However, the systems are still offline, and Telkom has indicated that the cable was fixed on Thursday late, but another cable was stolen, hence the systems are still offline.”

The municipality said only the Richards Bay office was affected among other Home Affairs offices within the King Cetshwayo District.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba said there were signs of progress in some areas since launch of the ‘War on Queues’ campaign in April.

The campaign was launched to improve waiting time at Home Affairs offices, so that citizens and other clients may receive documents and other services they need for their day-to-day transactions.

