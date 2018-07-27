Limpopo cabinet gets new MECs after death, resignation of two

Deputy secretary of the ANC Youth League Thandi Moraka has been appointed Limpopo sports MEC, replacing Onicca Moloi, who resigned via social media.

Moraka is also a member of the provincial legislature. Deputy ANC provincial secretary Basikomo Makapu was appointed agriculture and rural development MEC, after Joyce Mashamba died in June. Bakapu is a former member of the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) and a student activist.

The party said the ANCYL ”prepares future leaders” for South Africa.

”Their appointment serves as undeniable testimony that the ANCYL is indeed a preparatory school for future leaders in our country. They were both groomed and nurtured within the structures of the ANCYL. We are confident that they will add value in the government’s endeavour to improve our people’s lives in line with the objectives of the ANC,” the Limpopo ANC said in a statement.

The flamboyant Moloi landed in hot water with the provincial ANC leaders after her Facebook tirade earlier this year, in which she fired a salvo at the party and announced her resignation. It was seen her parting shot ahead of a provincial cabinet reshuffle by the provincial chairman, Premier Stan Mathabatha.

Moloi was defeated by Makamu for the deputy secretary position at the ANC provincial conference held in Polokwane in June. She was not elected to the provincial executive committee (PEC) either.

The ANCYL welcomed Moraka’s appointment.

”We are convinced that comrade Moraka joins the galaxy of other refined and well-polished leaders of the ANCYL, as a leadership reservoir of the ANC and society at large who, in their own individual capacities in the ANC have made their contributions in the ongoing struggle to truly establish a democratic South Africa in the best interests of the overwhelming majority, especially the poor and disenfranchised youth,” the organisation said.

”We remain convinced that comrade Moraka represents an ebullient future of our liberator, the ANC, and the broader struggle for a just and egalitarian order, within the broad political programme of a radical national democratic revolution.”

