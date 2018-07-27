Taxi rolls with 28 schoolchildren in Vereeniging

Twenty-eight children were injured while on their way to school on Friday morning when the minibus taxi they were travelling in overturned along Houtkop Road in Vereeniging, south of Johannesburg, ER24 said.

Spokesperson Russel Meiring said when ER24 paramedics and Provincial Services arrived at 07.20am, they found the children seated on the side of the road.

“The 28 injured children were assessed and showed that their injuries ranged from minor to moderate,” said Meiring.

He said the schoolchildren, who were treated before they were taken to nearby hospitals, were aged between five and 15 years old.

Local authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

