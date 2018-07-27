 
menu
South Africa 27.7.2018 10:42 am

Taxi rolls with 28 schoolchildren in Vereeniging

ANA
Emergency services attended to 28 children who were injured in Vereeniging on Friday morning when their minibus taxi overturned along Houtkop Road. Picture: ER24

Emergency services attended to 28 children who were injured in Vereeniging on Friday morning when their minibus taxi overturned along Houtkop Road. Picture: ER24

Paramedics say the children, who were treated before they were taken to nearby hospitals, were aged between five and 15 years old.

Twenty-eight children were injured while on their way to school on Friday morning when the minibus taxi they were travelling in overturned along Houtkop Road in Vereeniging, south of Johannesburg, ER24 said.

Spokesperson Russel Meiring said when ER24 paramedics and Provincial Services arrived at 07.20am, they found the children seated on the side of the road.

“The 28 injured children were assessed and showed that their injuries ranged from minor to moderate,” said Meiring.

He said the schoolchildren, who were treated before they were taken to nearby hospitals, were aged between five and 15 years old.

Local authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Krugersdorp’s Mindalore Shopping Centre to be transformed into school 16.7.2018
Education department monitoring Curro Waterfall school after racism allegations 16.7.2018
Burglar caught in Eastern Cape school ceiling 14.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.