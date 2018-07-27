Gautrain wage talks resume to avert imminent strike

Wage talks between the United National Transport Union (Untu) and Bombela Operating Company, the operator of Gautrain, have resumed, and would continue over the weekend with the aim to find a settlement, the company said on Friday.

“Following the meeting held yesterday afternoon between the Bombela and Untu, we are pleased to advise that negotiations have resumed and will continue over the course of this coming weekend with the aim to find a settlement in the current wage dispute between the parties,” Gautrain spokesperson Kesagee Nayager said.

“If no settlement is reached, the strike will, unfortunately, commence on Monday, 30 July, 2018, in which case we will likely operate a reduced Gautrain train service combined with a bus service, depending on available resources.”

Untu on Wednesday rejected both offers tabled by Bombela, and gave the company a 48-hour notice that their members will embark on a protected strike over wages.

