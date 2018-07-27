 
South Africa 27.7.2018 07:31 am

Malema in court amid EFF celebrations

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema inside Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court in Free State, 14 November 2016, during his court appearance on charges relating to the alleged contravention of the Riotous Assemblies Act, which prohibits gatherings that might be deemed a public disruption by the State. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The EFF leader is facing charges of incitement after he allegedly urged people to occupy vacant land.

Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) leader Julius Malema is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrates’s Court on Friday, for contravening the Riotous Assemblies Act of 1956.

He was charged under this law after he encouraged EFF members at the party’s elective conference in 2014 to occupy land.

Malema faces charges of incitement after he allegedly urged people to occupy vacant land during the EFF elective conference in Bloemfontein in 2014. He repeated the same call in June last year near Madadeni, KwaZulu-Natal.

He is challenging the constitutionality of the apartheid-era law, which he claimed was illegal.

The EFF is expected to celebrate its 5th birthday in East London on Saturday.

