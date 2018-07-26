 
menu
South Africa 26.7.2018 10:17 pm

ANC happy with Mahikeng by-election win

ANA
Looting and rioting during community protests calling for North West premier Supra Mahumapelo to step down on April 18, 2018 in Mahikeng, South Africa. The revolt against Mahumapelo has resulted in the looting of shops and trucks being torched in the area. Picture: Gallo Images

Looting and rioting during community protests calling for North West premier Supra Mahumapelo to step down on April 18, 2018 in Mahikeng, South Africa. The revolt against Mahumapelo has resulted in the looting of shops and trucks being torched in the area. Picture: Gallo Images

But in KwaZulu-Natal the Inkatha Freedom Party wrested ward 7 in Mthonjaneni from the ANC with 52.17 percent of the votes cast.

The African National Congress (ANC) retained ward 19 in the Mahikeng municipality, a move they describe as an indication of trust the people have in the ruling party

“We are pleased with the victory and retaining this ward, an outcome that indicates the trust and support our people still have in the congress movement in Bokone Bophirima [North West]. This victory also confirmed that the community of Ward 19 is happy to extend the mandate of the ANC to be the leader of society,” North West provincial spokesperson Gerald Modise said.

The party retained the seat it won in the 2016 Municipal Elections, with a reduced margin of 41.19 percent of the votes cast compared to 62.22 percent in the 2016 Municipal Elections.

The ANC obtained 491 votes, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) 334 votes (28.02 percent) and Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD) obtained 318 votes (26.68 percent).

“The leadership of the ANC wishes to express gratitude and sincere appreciation to the ANC volunteers of Tata Nelson Mandela and Mama Albertina Sisulu, for their sterling commitment to the implementation of the programme of these by-election,” Modise said.

“The same appreciation goes towards the management and staff of the Independent Electoral Commission for running fair and inclusive elections that saw all participating political parties running their campaigns peacefully.”

In KwaZulu-Natal the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) wrested ward 7 in Mthonjaneni from the ANC with 52.17 percent of the votes cast compared to 51.57 percent won by the ANC in the 2016 Municipal Elections.

The IFP obtained 1188 votes, while the ANC obtained 1006, National Freedom Party (NFP) obtained 53 votes and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) obtained 30 votes.

African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
The ANC is not going to take the land under kings – Mbalula 30.7.2018
What Zuma really meant when he said ‘vote for Mngxitama’ 27.7.2018
Limpopo cabinet gets new MECs after death, resignation of two 27.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.