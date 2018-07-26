 
menu
South Africa 26.7.2018 08:32 pm

Zim’s Mnangagwa arrives in Joburg for Brics summit

ANA
President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa, front left, arrives at Waterkloof Air Force Base for the Brics summit being held in Johannesburg. He was received by Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Kebby Maphatshoe, right. 26 July 2018 Picture byline: DIRCO News Service/ Jacoline Schoonees

President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa, front left, arrives at Waterkloof Air Force Base for the Brics summit being held in Johannesburg. He was received by Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Kebby Maphatshoe, right. 26 July 2018 Picture byline: DIRCO News Service/ Jacoline Schoonees

Mnangagwa has put his campaign for Zimbabwe’s first election after Robert Mugabe’s ouster on ice to attend the high-level summit.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa arrived in South Africa today for the 10th Brics summit being hosted in Johannesburg.

Mnangagwa and his delegation were welcomed at the Waterkloof Air Force Base by South Africa’s Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Kebby Maphatsoe and other government dignitaries.

Zimbabwe is not a member of the Brics forum which brings together Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, but certain leaders from a number of non-member countries will also attend the high-level summit which ends tomorrow.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is among the leaders attending due to their countries’ involvement with Brics as a rising economic force to challenge the hegemony of Western economies.

Erdogan will attend a special session in his capacity as the chairperson of the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation and will also hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the summit’s sidelines.

Their meeting comes against the backdrop of increasing cooperation between Russia and Turkey despite their previous disagreements over the Syrian war.

Zimbabwe’s state broadcaster reported that Mnangagwa, who is in the midst of an intensive election campaign ahead of Monday’s presidential elections, is putting his crusade on ice to attend the Johannesburg summit.

Mnangagwa will face off with the youthful Nelson Chamisa in Zimbabwe’s first elections after Robert Mugabe’s 37-year rule.

African News  Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Road closures around Sandton Convention Centre for Brics Summit 23.7.2018
Zuma hails positive impact of BRICS partners 10.7.2015
BRICS Summit marks need for collective growth drive – Zuma 9.7.2015

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.