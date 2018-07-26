Zim’s Mnangagwa arrives in Joburg for Brics summit

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa arrived in South Africa today for the 10th Brics summit being hosted in Johannesburg.

Mnangagwa and his delegation were welcomed at the Waterkloof Air Force Base by South Africa’s Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Kebby Maphatsoe and other government dignitaries.

Zimbabwe is not a member of the Brics forum which brings together Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, but certain leaders from a number of non-member countries will also attend the high-level summit which ends tomorrow.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is among the leaders attending due to their countries’ involvement with Brics as a rising economic force to challenge the hegemony of Western economies.

Erdogan will attend a special session in his capacity as the chairperson of the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation and will also hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the summit’s sidelines.

Their meeting comes against the backdrop of increasing cooperation between Russia and Turkey despite their previous disagreements over the Syrian war.

Zimbabwe’s state broadcaster reported that Mnangagwa, who is in the midst of an intensive election campaign ahead of Monday’s presidential elections, is putting his crusade on ice to attend the Johannesburg summit.

Mnangagwa will face off with the youthful Nelson Chamisa in Zimbabwe’s first elections after Robert Mugabe’s 37-year rule.

– African News Agency (ANA)

