Russia’s Rosatom to develop two nuclear reactors for SA to fight cancer

The South African Nuclear Energy Corporation (Necsa) and Russian state-owned nuclear corporation Rosatom today signed a cooperative agreement to develop two small reactors for nuclear medicine in the fight against cancer.

Phumzile Tshelane, Necsa chief executive, emphasised that these reactors were for the production of nuclear medicine, not the generation of power.

Tshelane said that early detection of cancer allows for the costs of treatment to be brought down, adding that Necsa supplies close to 28 percent of the worlds medical isotopes, which is used in the detection of cancer.

“Nuclear medicine is the most effective method in the early detection of cancer. The earlier cancer is detected the more likely it is to respond positively to treatment and this generally results in a greater probability of recovery,” Tshelane said at the signing ceremony on the sidelines of the 10th Brics Summit.

Denis Cherednichenko, director general of Rosatom Healthcare, said both parties have a great deal of expertise in this sector.

“We believe that a combined effort will open up new markets and hasten new technological advancements in the sector,” he said. “Nuclear medicine is rapidly expanding globally and plays a vitally important role in the early detection of cancers and other non-communicable diseases.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.