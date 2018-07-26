 
South Africa 26.7.2018 07:26 pm

Five houses torched in renewed North West chieftaincy dispute

Rustenburg Kloof, outside Rustenburg. Picture: Facebook

A section of the Ramokokastad community outside Rustenburg does not want Joy Ramokoka as their traditional leader.

Five houses were set alight in Ramokokastad near Mogwase outside Rustenburg, North West police said today.

“Five houses including the house of the chief were set alight, four cases of arson have been opened. No arrest has been made,” Sergeant Kelebogile Moleko said.

The houses were torched on Wednesday night.

Moleko said four people have opened cases, adding that the chief was the only person who has not yet opened a case.

Ramokokastad has been on edge after buses were stopped from operating in the area in a renewed chieftaincy dispute.

A section of the community does not want Joy Ramokoka to be their traditional leader. They allegedly stopped buses from operating in their area and only allowed taxis to carry passengers.

The bus boycott had triggered a conflict between residents. In Bojating, residents stopped taxis from operating, saying they want the buses back as they could not afford the higher taxi fares.

Joy Ramokoka’s house was first set alight about a year ago and the tribal office was also torched when the chieftaincy dispute first surfaced.

African News Agency (ANA) 

