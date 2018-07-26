Malema condemns teachers sleeping with pupils

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema today condemned teachers that were sleeping with school pupils.

Speaking at Vukuhambe School for pupils with special needs at Mdantsane in East London, Malema also deplored doctors and nurses that were raping patients and the youth that were raping the elderly.

Malema visited the school accompanied by EFF secretary general Godrich Gardee and party spokesperson Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

The party will be celebrating its fifth anniversary at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Saturday and has been reaching out to the community for its celebrations.

Malema announced the adoption of the school by the EFF as one of the party’s legacy projects in celebration of its fifth birthday.

The party donated 11 electronic wheelchairs but only five were delivered today. The remaining six will be delivered at a later date.

It also donated four washing machines and promised to help the school with additional needs it requested from the organisation.

He praised the teachers and members of the community of Mdantsane for caring for learners with special needs.

“It takes very special people to have such a passion for these children,” Malema said.

“We know that it can be very challenging, very emotional, but you have taken a conscious decision to come and look after these children because many people won’t, including those who pretend to look after our children while they actually abuse them.”

He called on corporate South Africa to put more resources into schools like Vukuhambe.

Malema also committed in helping to revamp the school’s computer lab, in order to equip the learners for the fourth industrial revolution.

“We must build a proper, well-equipped computer lab. The future of the country and the world is computers. When you ask for a computer you are not asking for a luxury, you are asking for the future.”

The party also donated electronic wheelchairs for two disabled members of the community who joined the party’s visit at Vukuhambe as beneficiaries of the fifth birthday celebration legacy project.

Malema said he met the two during his door-to-door campaign outreach. “I find one of the mothers in a house that is not user-friendly for a disabled person.”

He said they cannot build a house to suit her needs because it doesn’t have a title deed. However, he promised that the EFF would hire a construction company to fix it and make it user-friendly for her disability.

– African News Agency (ANA)

