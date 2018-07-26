National Taxi Association denies talk it will join fuel protest

The National Taxi Alliance (NTA) today distancing itself from speculation that it will be joining the Democratic Alliance (DA) and other organisations in a national protest against rising fuel costs.

This comes after the DA called for a 20% reduction in the fuel levy and announced that it would take to the streets of Tshwane next week to deliver a memorandum to Treasury.

The NTA said they took strong exception to any person or organisation that used its name for whatever reason, to gain certain clout by purporting to be in support of their activities.

“Our actions in relation to the matter will be communicated in due course as we are currently engaging with our constituencies in finding a solution to the matter. We invite whoever wishes to engage us to follow correct procedures and processes and stop using us as conduits,” the NTA said in a statement.

– African News Agency (ANA)

