Sex worker activist gets top award at Aids conference

South African sex worker activist Dudu Dlamini was recognised by the International AIDS Society yesterday for her work in advancing gender justice and health.

Dlamini became the first person to win the Prudence Mabele Award, an endowment made in honour of the first black woman to publicly reveal her HIV status in South Africa.

“I am a sex worker, a woman, an organiser, an advocate, lobbyist and ambassador for the rights of children with HIV,” said Dlamini, who is from the Sex Workers Education Advocacy Task Force (SWEAT).

“Sex workers don’t have money to take children to school, to buy their uniforms, to keep them safe when they go out to earn money to feed their children,” said Dlamini, who has started an organisation to help sex workers who are mothers.

“As a sex worker mother, it is very hard. Our children are often ashamed and angry and leave home and go off by themselves. The relationship between us and our children is broken,” said Dlamini.

The International AIDS Society (IAS) created the prize, which has the highest monetary value of all awards at the conference, through an endowment from the Ford Foundation and the Open Society Foundations, and in partnership with the Positive Women’s Network of South Africa, which Mabele headed.

Deputy President David Mabuza was initially supposed to present the award as head of the SA Aids Council, but he opted to attend the Brics summit instead.

– African News Agency (ANA)

