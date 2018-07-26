WATCH: ‘Shack dweller’ carried out of land hearing

A man at the land public hearings, held at the Westonaria Civic Centre in Gauteng, was carried out by security personnel after he reportedly approached and bawled at the panel of MPs.

The hearings are meant to give the public a platform to air their views on the amendment of section 25 of the Constitution, which will make it possible for the state to expropriate land without compensation.

In the video clip below, the emotional man shouts at the MPs, and at one point screams: “I’m living in a shack like this!” as he struggles against the security personnel dragging him out of the venue.

Drama at the #LandExpropriation public hearings in Westonaria as this man walks up towards the MPs table saying "I live in a shack…" security takes him out.

It was not clear whether the said man was in favour of the call to amend the Constitution or against it.

Meanwhile, the co-chairperson of the Constitutional Review Committee that held the hearings in Westonaria, Vincent Smith, said parliamentary rules would apply at the hearings to ensure they are a success.

Smith said the public hearings were about the people and that only the citizens of the country were allowed to express their views, while the parliamentary delegation was only there to observe and listen to the people.

An hour before the public hearing was scheduled to start, West Rand residents had already filled the Westonaria Civic Centre.

Smith informed the packed hall that those who attended the hearings had the right to do so without being intimidated.

However, speakers only had three minutes within which to state their case. Therefore, he called on the community to respect those addressing the hearing.

Some residents supported, to loud cheers, amending the Constitution to expropriate land without compensation, while others cautioned against such a move.

A participant, Amy Motaung, asked for the government to distribute all land equally among the citizens, while another, Marie van Graan, who it is reported is a Democratic Alliance councillor, suggested the people and economy could suffer the most if Parliament endorsed the expropriation of land without compensation.

Eddie Krok called on the government to reset its priorities, questioning why the VIP protection budget was greater than that of some important government programmes.

The hearing was expected to conclude today at 4pm.

