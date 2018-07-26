Armed man shot at Centurion shopping centre

A man was shot and wounded at a Centurion shopping centre on Thursday morning, reports Centurion Rekord.

Police spokesperson Captain Agnes Huma said the man was shot while police were trying to arrest him.

“Around 11am, detectives received information about a man who was pointing a firearm at the Saxby shopping centre. They followed the information provided by the informer.

“It is alleged that the police approached the man who then threw a liquid substance at the police and tried to stab one officer with a knife,” Huma said.

She said the man who had informed the police of the situation shot the suspect in the upper body.

“The paramedics were called to attend to the man. While treating him, the suspect tried to run away but was caught.

“He was taken to hospital under police guard. A case of attempted murder was opened,” Huma said.

According to Critical Life Assist emergency service spokesperson Hein Gebhardt the shooting occurred in Saxby Road.

He said when paramedics arrived a man was lying on the ground with a gunshot wound in the abdomen.

“Next to him was a man who still had his firearm pointed at the wounded man,” he said.

Gebhardt said the man was treated on the scene.

Watch the video: