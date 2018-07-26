Fleurhof evictees reject City of Joburg’s accommodation offer

The City of Joburg today said they had offered accommodation to the people who were evicted after invading houses in Fleurhof near Florida in Johannesburg.

This comes after 90 people were evicted on Monday after they had invaded the houses being built by Calgro M3, a developer that has a cooperation agreement with the City of Joburg.

The City distanced itself from the eviction. “It is important to clarify that the City of Joburg is not directly involved in the evictions that took place as it is the developer who applied for the eviction order and carried it out,” MMC for Housing, Councillor Meshack Van Wyk said.

Van Wyk said the offer of accommodation from the City was, however, rejected.

“Unperturbed by the rejection, as a department, we are now working on a plan to assist the most vulnerable of the evictees, such as the aged and those with disabilities to secure accommodation through subsidy administration,” said Van Wyk.

“Whilst this process will not be concluded overnight, it is progress towards the provision of secure accommodation. I am happy that the leadership was agreeable to this solution and I would, however, like to plead with community members against the invasion of houses and land as it has a detrimental effect on service delivery.”

Van Wyk said the houses that were invaded would have been allocated to the rightful beneficiaries already. Instead, they will be spending extra funds fixing them, which amounted to wasteful expenditure and made beneficiaries wait even longer for their homes.

– African News Agency (ANA)

