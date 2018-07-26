Motorists urged to avoid Durban freeway as protesters burn car, stone others

Protesters set a vehicle alight and stoned cars on the N2 south of spaghetti junction in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal this afternoon, just a day after the province’s transport MEC declared war on illegal and violent protests.

Durban Metro Police spokesperson, Parboo Sewpersad, urged motorists to avoid the area.

The protests are allegedly a result of the evictions of shack-dwellers from the Chesterville informal settlement area.

On Tuesday, the province’s MEC (member of executive council) for transport, community safety and liaison, Mxolisi Kaunda, said numerous violent and illegal protests in KZN harmed the image of the province and were a danger to citizens.

The provincial government had declared “war” on illegal protests, he said.

Kaunda said that for the 2017/18 financial year ending 28 February 2018, 530 illegal protests were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal. In the past four months, more than 270 illegal protests had taken place, he said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

