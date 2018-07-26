EFF celebrates birthday by donating to school for pupils with special needs

As part of their fifth birthday celebrations, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) visited Vukuhambe School for Learners With a Challenge in East London, where the party made several donations.

Learners at Vukuhambe in Mdantsane singing Happy Birthday for the EFF #EFFTurns5 pic.twitter.com/Yk6MFaL9Yx — #EFFTurns5 (@EFFSouthAfrica) July 26, 2018

The red berets donated four industrial washing machines and 11 specialised wheelchairs, which will be delivered within six weeks, and party leader Julius Malema said the organisation would consider building the school a computer lab.

Malema said being computer literate would empower school pupils living with disabilities.

“So we must consider building a proper, well-built computer lab so that you become a school that is specialised in terms of computer and IT because the fourth industrial revolution will require such skills. We need these kids to know how to do robotics. We need these kids to know how to do special things which are required by the fourth industrial revolution,” Malema said.

The EFF leader mocked telecommunications parastatal Telkom for lacking in vision by investing in telephone lines and related infrastructure in the early 1990s when modern society would migrate to digitisation.

“So we must not be like Telkom and not have a vision by teaching kids things that are not going to be relevant in the future like teaching them how to sew,” Malema said.

The EFF committed to building a relationship with the school so the party would continue supporting it.

“Where there is a serious need for anything, you must call us. We don’t have anything, we are the poorest organisation, but we will try to ensure that we support you because we have adopted this school as the EFF,” Malema said.

CIC @Julius_S_Malema urges us to love one another by taking care of each other, as that is the reflection of self love #EFFTurns5 pic.twitter.com/TlQn9Cqgts — #EFFTurns5 (@EFFSouthAfrica) July 26, 2018

The party leader thanked the teachers and the staff members for looking after the pupils of the school.

“We appreciate that it is challenging and sometimes emotionally exhausting, as such we are grateful for you as teachers.”

“In this day and age, we know adults abuse young children, especially those with challenges,” Malema said.

Malema called upon corporate South Africa to support schools such as Vukuhambe to ensure that the pupils have access to adequate facilities.

Unathi Solani, a grade 12 learner giving a thank you speech on behalf of all the learners at Vukuhambe #EFFTurns5 pic.twitter.com/vyToiouZRM — #EFFTurns5 (@EFFSouthAfrica) July 26, 2018

The EFF further committed to renovating the RDP of a local woman living with disabilities, explaining that it could not build a house for the recipient because she did not have a title deed. The woman also received an electronic wheelchair from the party.

The children erupt in song at the excitement of the arrival of the CIC @Julius_S_Malema. #EFFTurns5 pic.twitter.com/vCa84Nkoak — #EFFTurns5 (@EFFSouthAfrica) July 26, 2018

CIC @Julius_S_Malema told the learners at Vukuhambe that the EFF cake will not be eaten at the stadium but will be brought to the school for a mini celebration #EFFTurns5 pic.twitter.com/mfJ9VkO21d — #EFFTurns5 (@EFFSouthAfrica) July 26, 2018

[In Pictures]: Learners of Vukuhambe School for Learners With Challenges #EFFTurns5 pic.twitter.com/S3iSUb8hH1 — #EFFTurns5 (@EFFSouthAfrica) July 26, 2018

