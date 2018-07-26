DA loses Western Cape municipality to ANC

The ANC has been voted in to take over from the DA at Western Cape’s Matzikama municipality.

The DA caucus at Matzikama in the Vredendal region had tabled a motion of no confidence in its mayor, Rhenda Stephen. Stephan reportedly resigned, leaving the mayoral post vacant. The new mayor is ANC’s Hennie Nell, who won against the DA’s Johan van den Hoven.

The opposition party has had to quell fires at municipalities in the Western Cape, the only province it controls in the country. Its contentious ”accountability clause” adopted by congress held in Pretoria three months ago has resulted in motions of no confidence tabled by party members against leaders at DA councils.

Embattled Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille survived a motion after it was withdrawn on Thursday. In Knysna, DA mayor Mark Willemse dodged a motion of no confidence last month tabled against him by his own party members. The motion lacked a quorum, mainly due to opposition parties choosing to stay away on the day.

The DA’s federal executive has defended the new clause, adding it ensured that leaders were held accountable.

The ANC welcomed the incoming mayor Nell, adding the DA was ”broken” and losing support.

”The DA is broken and the election of ANC councillor comrade Hennie Nell to be mayor of Matzikama is full proof that even the DA councillors refuse to continue supporting a party that is serving interests other than those of the people. The people need new leadership in all municipalities in Western Cape and Matzikama has delivered,” the Western Cape ANC said in a statement on Thursday.

