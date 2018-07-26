Heavy rains predicted for Cape Town on Friday

The South African Weather Service on Thursday advised the City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management Centre of widespread showers and thundershowers across the Western Cape.

According to the SA Weather Service, the widespread showers are expected on Friday, starting in the west and moving eastwards.

“The bulk of the rainfall is expected for the Cape Metro and Grabouw area from about 4am until 11am,” the City said in a statement.

As a result, the heavy downpours could cause flash and localised flooding, affecting homes and roads.

“Residents are advised to please factor extra time into their travel plans tomorrow morning in the event of roads being affected by the anticipated downpours,” the City added.

Those with weather-related emergencies are advised to contact the City on 107 from a landline or 021 480 7700 from a cellphone.

General service requests will be directed to the City’s call centre on 0860 103 089.

