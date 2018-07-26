ANCWL targets high-profile names in campaign against gender-based violence

The ANC Young Women’s Desk, established by the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) as part of a response to the widespread abuse of women and children, launched a poster campaign on July 17 aimed at encouraging meaningful dialogue in society on gender-based violence.

The campaign, which was launched in anticipation of Women’s Month, August, sees digital posters being shared on social media platforms, aimed at prominent perpetrators of gender-based violence who have either appeared before a court or have been convicted for their actions.

These prominent figures include former ANC MP Mduduzi Manana, who was convicted on three counts of intent to commit grievous bodily harm late last year and fined R100 000 for assaulting three women at Cubana nightclub in Fourways, north of Johannesburg.

He resigned as deputy minister of higher education after the conviction and amid calls for the governing party to fire him.

Manana announced his resignation as a member of parliament (MP) in a statement issued through his foundation earlier this week.

Recently, his former domestic worker, Christine Wiro, laid assault charges against him, alleging he pushed her down the stairs and later tried to bribe her to abandon the case. But this week the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) declined to prosecute due to a lack of evidence.

Another high-profile name featured in the campaign is kwaito star Arthur Mofokate, who is on trial for the alleged assault of his ex-girlfriend.

The ex-girlfriend originally opened a case of assault against the legendary kwaito pioneer, claiming Mafokate allegedly dragged her and choked her during an argument after receiving a phone call from another woman while they were in their bedroom.

According to Mafokate’s alleged victim, she was dragged over 300 metres while holding on to the handle of his car door. She has since taken to social media to post X-rays showing screws that had been inserted into her body, allegedly because of Mafokate’s abuse.

Their argument allegedly ended with the ex-girlfriend needing an operation. She has revealed she may never have children due to the injuries.

Mafokate has maintained his innocence, and is even laying a countercharge of assault against her.

His version of events is very different from that of his ex-girlfriend.

According to Mafokate, she assaulted him while they were wrestling for his phone.

Former leader of the ANCYL in Greater Johannesburg Patrick Wisani and former Emfuleni mayor Simon Mofokeng are featured in the campaign as well.

The aim of the campaign is “to take away the focus from the victims of gender-based violence and to throw the focus on the perpetrators”.

“To instill a culture of speaking out on issues of gender-based violence.

“To create a safe environment for women and, specifically, victims of gender-based violence.”

The campaign will culminate with a march on August 1.

With the SG of the African National Congress Women’s League as we prepare for our march on the 1 August. pic.twitter.com/2XSWHvkqCz — Feziwe Ndwayana (@IamFeziwe) July 26, 2018

However, it appears the campaign has been mimicked, with fake posters circulated on social media accusing President Cyril Ramaphosa, his predecessor Jacob Zuma and Energy Minister Jeff Radebe of gender-based violence, sexual abuse and harassment, Sowetan Live reports.

The Women’s League on Wednesday distanced “itself from malicious posters”, which mimic the campaign.

The ANCWL Young Women’s Desk had embarked on a campaign to call out perpetrators of GBV & femicide. The campaign has since been hijacked, posters are being issued in the name of the ANCWL falsely. An official statement will follow @MYANC — Feziwe Ndwayana (@IamFeziwe) July 25, 2018

The ANCWL YWD further contends that people may call out perpetrators in their individual capacity. However, the name and logo of the ANCWL should not be misused as we unite all young women against patriarchy. @MYANC @MbalulaFikile — Feziwe Ndwayana (@IamFeziwe) July 25, 2018

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android