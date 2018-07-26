Alleged poacher nabbed for killing of 11 animals

Police on Thursday arrested an alleged illegal hunter found in possession dead animals in his vehicle at a farm outside Tzaneen, in Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said security guards at the farm had followed up on information about poachers roaming the area.

”During that process, they spotted a suspicious vehicle. They approached the vehicle but six suspects got out and fled on foot to the nearby bushes leaving behind the driver. He drove away, and a car chase ensued until the driver was arrested. The Mazda was searched and animal carcasses were found hidden inside.”

Police found six impala, a kudu, an ostritch and three nyalas in the bakkie. The driver is expected to appear in the Tzaneen Magistrates’ Court soon on charges of illegal hunting.

A search for the five other suspects continue.

