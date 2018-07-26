EFF receives devoted support on fifth birthday

Supporters of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) took to Twitter this morning to express an avalanche of devotion to the party, which turns five today.

A large number of messages poured in, with many not holding back on the praise.

Various users called the party “the future of the African continent”, “a movement that helped made some of us re-examine our role in transformation of our country, that reignited our commitment to the liberation of black people in general” and “the only party that has made me politically conscious”.

Happy birthday to us. We are turning years 5 today. The future of the African continent looks bright. Black child you are no longer on your own. Long live #EFF long live. #EFFTurns5 pic.twitter.com/QNap9Tt8q4 — Thapelo (@seretloe) July 26, 2018

A movement that helped made some of us re-examine our role in transformation of our country, that reignited our commitment to the liberation of black people in general, an idea whose time has come. May you always be on side of peace, fairness and justice! HBD EFF! #EFFTurns5 pic.twitter.com/FtFznuyc3T — Lebogang Phahladira (@phahlax) July 26, 2018

The party drew praise for their “vibrancy, fearlessness, hunger for economic emancipation and quest for education” and for providing a “vibrant revolutionary home for emancipation without pretense”.

Happy Birthday EFF! Your vibrancy, fearlessness, hunger for economic emancipation and quest for education inspires me. pic.twitter.com/jwITcjbTAx — Xhosas (@Xhosas2) July 26, 2018

According to people on Twitter, the EFF will “save this country and bring dignity to the African child”, with another user feeling the party offers black South Africans their best chance of “getting back our land”.

Happy birthday to the most effective 5 year old ever. May you grow from strength to strength. You, and you alone will save this country and bring dignity to the African child. Happy birthday @EFFSouthAfrica Viva EFF Viva ✊????✊????✊????✊????✊???? — #GiveBackLandNow (@thandi_nkosi) July 26, 2018

Yes, Lubabalo. I wasn't interested in politics, but @EFFSouthAfrica made me realize that politics affects most, if not all aspect of life. Here's to experiencing economic freedom in our lifetime, getting back our Land & restoring the dignity of the Black child. ✊???? #EFFTurns5 — Delight Mondlane. (@DynamoDelight) July 26, 2018

Some supporters highlighted the party’s ability to put ideas that may previously have been seen to be radical on the national agenda.

“You came and changed the game of politics people are now talking about white monopoly capital, motion of no confidence & land expropriation because of EFF,” said one supporter.

HAppy birthday EFF ,you came and changed the game of politics people are now talking about white monopoly capital, motion of no confidence & land expropriation because of EFF . — Underrated King (@zola_92366) July 26, 2018

One user said “there is land debates nationwide” due to the party. Another noted the party has “had an immense impact in the political spectrum”.

Happy birthday to the EFF, you had an immense impact in the political spectrum! pic.twitter.com/H2lEz64NsW — The Land is Ours (@manotshajunior) July 26, 2018

The party was credited with having “rattled the status quo and made many to be [politically] aware of issues affecting us.”

The EFF has brought needed change in South Africa's Political landscape. They have rattled the Status quo & made many to be Political aware of issues affecting us. I just want to wish EFF a happy 5th birthday. May the party grow in strength. #EFFTurns5 pic.twitter.com/tLiWhvOYmO — Not Adv Ngcukaitobi (@AdvNgcukaitobi) July 26, 2018

One user said the party had managed to prove that it was not “another Cope”, noting that criticisms that the party was “founded on bitterness” and “would not last” appear to have been proven wrong.

They said it was another Cope, they said its founded on bitterness, they also said it would not last. Little did they know about land 5 years ago, today there is land debates natonwide because of the @EFFSouthAfrica . Happy birthday EFF. — Man In Chains (@Mpizozo2058) July 26, 2018

Not all the messages were positive. Though hard to find amid a mountain of praise and devotion, some criticism was expressed.

One user told the party to “stop bulls***ting the people that you are fighting for their land”. Another dismissed Malema and his party’s visit to the Vukuhambe School For Learners With A Challenge on Thursday morning as a “PR stunt”. A third user called the party’s approach “reckless and dangerous”.

These voices, as well as the party’s other detractors, will have to accept that, if their Twitter support is anything to go by, the party is on the rise.

Happy Birthday #EFF…. Now stop bullshitting the people that you fighting for their land because you not! Your policy does not allow people to own their own land!!… Just like it is now ne! You fighting to remain relevant in #2019 ne… ???????????????????????? — Dennis M (@Dennistalksfact) July 26, 2018

This a state school – why is it being used as an EFF PR stunt? https://t.co/MAfXI01VSj — Skollies TractorCo???? (@tokolosh1961) July 26, 2018

There's nothing heroic about EFF's approach. It is reckless and dangerous. Please stick to the music and leave politics to the open minded — Man is not Malema..Radically Racist (@Supremekagiso) July 26, 2018

The party will be celebrating their birthday at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in East London on Saturday from noon.

It was reported on Wednesday that the party would be slaughtering ten cows to mark the occasion.

