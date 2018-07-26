 
South Africa 26.7.2018 09:33 am

Putin arrives in Joburg for Brics Summit

ANA
Russian President Vladimir Putin has been wielding power for 18 years

Russia’s leader is expected to attend a closed meeting with his Brics counterparts on Thursday morning.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in South Africa on Thursday morning, the last head of state to arrive for the Brics Summit.

Putin’s £390 million four-engined, wide-bodied, long-haul presidential airliner touched down at Waterkloof Air Force Base in Pretoria at about 8.30am in the morning.

This as the 10th Brics Leaders’ Summit continues at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, where heads of states and more than 1 000 business people from Brazil, Russia, China, India and South Africa are meeting until Friday to discuss trade and investment among their countries.

Putin is expected to meet with his Brics counterparts for a photo opportunity and a closed meeting before going on a retreat to Maropeng, the official visitor centre of the Cradle of Humankind World Heritage Site, which will be hosted by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

