Heart medication containing valsartan recalled in SA

Heart medication that contains valsartan is being recalled in South Africa after an impurity was found at one of the manufacturing facilities in China, which produces the molecule for pharmaceutical companies the world over.

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) this week confirmed the recall of certain medicines containing the active pharmaceutical ingredient, valsartan.

“The molecule was recalled across several international markets including the USA and Europe as many originator and generic suppliers source valsartan from the same manufacturer,” said a Thursday statement issued by PR company Meropa on behalf of Pharma Dynamics, South Africa’s leading provider of cardiovascular medication.

“The presence of the impurity could be linked to changes in the way the active substance was manufactured, but a thorough investigation is currently underway to determine the exact cause.”

The statement said SAHPRA will continue to investigate and assess whether the impurity may pose any risk to patients and collect more data on the safety of valsartan-containing medicines. The molecule, which has been on the South African market for 21 years, is used globally to treat cardiovascular disease.

“At this stage, no definitive information has been received to indicate an immediate threat to patients as investigations are still under way,” said the statement.

“SAHPRA is advising patients to consult with their doctor or pharmacist and to continue taking the medicine until they have a replacement medicine said,” said the statement.

The recall affects local product Dynaval Co 80/12.5 mg, 160/12.5 mg and 160/25 mg, which is supplied by Pharma Dynamics.

Pharma Dynamics CEO, Erik Roos, said the company has been working closely with SAHPRA to ensure a swift recall of all affected products in South Africa.

“The health and safety of patients is of paramount concern to us. Regular quality checks are done at site-level and once the impurity was detected earlier this month, international health authorities were immediately notified and recall protocols were followed,” said Roos.

“Pharma Dynamics will also refund all returned Dynaval Co products and patients can return products to the pharmacy where it was originally dispensed.”

SAHPRA has classified the recall as a class II type B recall, which requires affected pharmaceutical companies to only notify healthcare practitioners, pharmacists and other authorised prescribers and dispensers of the recall as it doesn’t pose a serious threat to life.

“Patients are advised to consult with a healthcare professional before discontinuing the use of valsartan,” said Roos.

