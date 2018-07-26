‘Robber’ locks domestic worker in bathroom, stabs young mother to death

Port Elizabeth police in the Eastern Cape are investigating a case of murder after a mother was brutally killed while at home with her one-month-old baby girl on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson, Captain Johan Rheeder said it was alleged that that the woman, 26, was at home in Brymore, Kabega Park with her baby when a suspected robber entered the house on Wednesday afternoon.

Rheeder said the victim’s fiance, 34, arrived home and confronted the attacker in the bedroom.

“A scuffle ensued between them however the attacker managed to flee. The woman sustained stab wounds to her neck and arm and was lying on the bedroom floor. “

Rheeder said the woman succumbed to her injuries and passed away.

“The domestic worker was allegedly locked in the bathroom by the suspect,” said Rheeder.

The child was not harmed during the incident.

Police said that there appeared to be no signs of forced entry into the home.

Police are investigating a case of murder and robbery.

Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga indicated that an extensive search for the suspect was currently underway.

“We have video footage and an apt description of the suspect. We appeal to the community to assist us in tracing this suspect and to report any suspicious person to the police. We guarantee that every information will be followed up. We cannot allow ruthless criminals to enter our premises and attack innocent people. They must be arrested and placed behind prison bars.”